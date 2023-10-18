Flu season coming, now is the time to get your immunizations

With winter fast approaching, the BC government is encouraging people to get their COVID-19 and influenza immunization shots ahead of flu season.

You can now get both the COVID-19 and the seasonal flu shots at the same time at any pharmacy across British Columbia.

Pharmacist Bijal Goswami, who owns and operates the Pharmasave located on Gordon Dr. in Kelowna, tells Castanet even though the pandemic is behind us, COVID-19 is still active in the community.

“The COVID cases have gone up, and also the hospitalizations have gone up, so it’s not gone. It has come back with a variation and it is roaming around in British Columbia right now. We have the flu season at the same time, so we have the flu vaccine available right now,” said Pharmasave Pharmacist Bijal Goswami.

The latest data from BC’s COVID-19 situation report shows 807 weekly cases Oct. 1 to 7, up from 639 in the week of Sept. 10 to 16.

“You can have the COVID shot and the flu shot together so you don’t have to come one by one," said Goswami. "In one visit you can have both together, which is more convenient rather than waiting for one vaccine and then another vaccine. So you can get full immunization and be ready for the fall and holiday season just by the one visit."

Goswami said most people are receiving both vaccines together.

He says the shots can take up to two weeks to take full effect, so it’s important to beat the winter rush as the healthcare system continues to be strained.

“What you can do the best is get the vaccination right now with COVID and the influenza, and then later, reduce the pressure on our healthcare system so that we can have more people with a severe health condition seen by the doctor, rather than having to see a patient with flu or COVID complications, which can easily be prevented with the immunization right now.”

You can call your local pharmacy to schedule your immunization shots or book online.