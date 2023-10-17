Pair of Central Okanagan homes up for grabs in Millionaire Lottery

Photo: Contributed Lake Country home

A pair of Central Okanagan homes are up for grabs in the 2024 Millionaire Lottery, in support of Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and the UBC Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for the lottery have just gone on sale and are available until midnight on Jan. 11, 2024, or until they are sold out.

The local homes that are a part of grand prize packages are in West Kelowna at the Westrich Bay development, and in Lake Country at the Lake Country Villas. Both homes also come with hundreds of thousands of dollars and vehicles.

Eight other packages are available. The grand prize home packages are valued between $3.1 million to $2.9 million, and the grand prize winner can also opt for a tax-free cash prize of $2.7 million.

"The funds raised through the Millionaire Lottery impact the most specialized adult healthcare delivered to all British Columbians at VGH, UBC Hospital, and GF Strong Rehab Centre," said Angela Chapman, president and CEO of VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are available at various pricing tiers, including two for $100, five for $175, 10 for $300 and 25 for $600.

The Millionaire Lottery has been running since 1996, and to date, it has raised over $85 million for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.millionairelottery.com, by phone at 604-602-5848 or toll-free at 1-888-445-5825, or in-person at any London Drugs store.