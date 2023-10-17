Bannister family donates $1.5 million to new cancer therapy suite in Kelowna

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation The Bannister Family has made a $1.5 million donation to support a new systemic therapy suite at BC Cancer-Kelowna

It’s the single largest donation to a new state-of-the-art systemic therapy suite at BC Cancer-Kelowna.

The Bannister family, of Bannister Automotive Group, has given $1.5 million to the project, with the aim of advancing cancer research and care in the Interior. It will bring early phase clinical trials to Kelowna for the first time.

“Next week I’m going to my grandson’s first birthday. I would never have met him if it wasn’t for this treatment option. So yeah, clinical trials are important,” said Allan Wolfram, who told his story of being part of a clinical trial after being diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer.

The treatments he received shrunk his tumour so quickly that he didn’t even need surgery after just two week.

This isn’t the first major donation from the Bannister family. They also contributed $100,000 in 2020 to help establish BC Cancer Kelowna’s Brachytherapy Chair role, which is held by Dr. Juanita Crook.

“Cancer runs in our family and we’re put in a position where we can make a difference by investing in the local community,” said Chad Bannister during a news conference to announce the $1.5 million gift.

“A British Columbian born today faces a one-in-two lifetime risk, almost, of developing a cancer in their lifetime. Fortunately because of advances that are happening day by day, their chance of surviving cancer and living longer and living better are increasing. That happens because we are all here gathered and focused on making it better,” said Dr. Ross Halperin, BC Cancer Kelowna’s executive medical director.

He says the new suite will have an incredible impact on patients in Kelowna, putting the centre at the forefront of important areas of research, like immunotherapy. It will also increase treatment capacity by 44 per cent from current levels.