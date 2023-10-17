National School Bus Safety Week kicks off across the Central Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and Central Okanagan Public Schools wants to remind motorists that when "we stop, you stop."

"Each day, our bus drivers report motorists who ignore the stop signs and flashing red lights on the school bus," says Gail Prokopchuk, transportation manager for Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Passing a stopped school bus with its red flashing lights activated endangers children and carries strong penalties. According to traffic laws, traffic in both directions must stop for the school bus when the red alternating lights are flashing and stop signs are extended.

Failure to stop for a school bus carries a $368 fine with escalating penalties.

"We need to raise public awareness in the Central Okanagan because this behavior needlessly risks the lives of children," Prokopchuk said.