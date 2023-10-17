Wood Lake water witches paddle to raise donations for community fridge



If you spotted a coven of witches floating on Wood Lake over the weekend, you weren't seeing things.

A group of more than 160 paddlers dressed up as witches and paddled across Wood Lake Sunday afternoon.

"I've never seen so many pointy hats in one place in my whole life," says Wayne Emde, who photographed the witchy event.

The group did a similar paddle last year but got more than 160 paddlers to participate this year. Everyone was encouraged to drop off a donation for the Lake Country Community Fridge.



Organizer Sarah Thompson said that 165 paddlers took their boards and kayaks to the water and more than 150 stayed on shore to watch.

"Last year, with two days notice, we had 30. This year, with a Facebook page promoting it, we think it's the largest witch gathering in the Okanagan. We also raised a ton of food for the Lake Country Community Fridge."

The Kalavida Surf Shop is co-hosting a similar event at Kal Beach on October 28, with hundreds of witches expected to take part in that event, which starts at noon.