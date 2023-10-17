Conditions placed on Kelowna massage therapist after complaint

Photo: pixabay

A Kelowna massage therapist is under investigation by his profession’s regulator after a complaint from a female client.

The College of Massage Therapists of BC have placed a pair of conditions on Adam Lariviere’s registration “in order to protect the public.”

The public notice says the regulator received a complaint from a female patient on Aug. 30, 2023. Details of the complaint are not revealed in the notice.

“In relation to this complaint, the Inquiry Committee panel found that there was a prima facie case of allegations that, during the provision of massage therapy to the Patient, Mr. Lariviere failed to maintain professional boundaries and engaged in inappropriate conduct,” said the notice.

The allegations are unproven at this point.

The regulator’s panel determined that it had to place conditions on Lariviere while the investigation continued and pending any discipline hearing.

The conditions require that Lariviere, every week, must provide the regulator with electronic access to his calendar, including the name and contact information for each patient he treated.

He will also be subject to random on-site audits of his practice.