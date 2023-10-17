City entering into new heritage revitalization agreement for Train Station Pub property

Photo: City of Kelowna

Changes could soon be coming to the property surrounding the Train Station Pub on Ellis Street at the edge of Kelowna's downtown.

Owners of the property were back before city council Monday seeking initial consideration for a new Heritage Revitalization Agreement to replace the original agreement put in place more than a decade ago.

HRA's are used by the city as a way to offer certain "provisions" to heritage property owners related to zoning, subdivision or development requirements in exchange for stepped up protection or enhancement of a heritage registered property.

Under provisions of the original 2010 HRA, the property owners was required to rehabilitate, restore and convert the former CN Rail station into a pub and restaurant, develop and heritage garden and plaza and construct three additional buildings on the site.

Over time, the pub and restaurant was completed, as was the heritage garden and plaza along with one of the three buildings, the current Metro Liquor building.

The other two buildings have not been constructed.

Under terms of the new proposed agreement, the owner would agree to ongoing conservation and maintenance of the CN heritage building and the heritage garden, preservation and protection of a mature ginkgo tree, extension of the existing liquor store, development of a five-storey mixed-use building and a one-storey commercial building.

The five storey building on the north side of the property would include retail on the ground floor including a bistro and commercial office space above.

The one-storey building further east would be for commercial purposes as well.

Design of the new buildings would meet conservation heritage guidelines.

Council was told the parking capacity would increase only slightly from 46 to 48, and while council took issue with the addition of two new commercial buildings, staff indicated parking at the pub during the day is light, making it a non-issue.

The HRA was given unanimous first reading.

It will be forwarded to a future public hearing.