Kelowna council has declared a climate emergency. But now what?

Kelowna city council agrees the world is facing a climate crisis and more needs to be done at every level of government.

But it couldn't agree on, was if using its platform as a municipal government was the right way of getting that message across.

In putting forth the resolution, Coun. Gord Lovegrove said climate change is fact deeply rooted in science pointing to local emergencies around heat, floods and wildfires directly caused by the climate crisis.

But he also acknowledged it is a "very divisive" subject, as evidenced by those in the gallery Monday who opposed the resolution.

"There is a lot of fear behind that, a lot of anger. Some folks said in correspondence I've received said this caught us by surprise and this needs to go to a public hearing," said Lovegrove.

"But, in terms of what we need to do and how we need to do it I would ask that, if my colleagues support this motion that we look at perhaps establishing a mayoral climate action task force.

"Looking at what is being done in other cities, what is effective."

Lovegrove told council going ahead by acknowledging the truth is the way to move forward.

While council did endorse the resolution put forward by Lovegrove and Coun. Mohini Singh, there was much discussion over its intended effectiveness.

Coun. Charlie Hodge was concerned with what a next step might look like.

"My problem is not understanding what to do with (resolution). Of course we are in an economic and environmental disaster," said Hodge.

"We're in trouble...we're way past trouble and I don't think anyone can deny that. They question is what to do about it. We have to figure it out now."

Coun. Rick Webber went a step further calling it a public relations exercise, saying he has a hard time imagining such a declaration will change anybody's mind.

"I don't see the point of it," said Webber.

"I think we can all agree, even the people standing with signs can agree that we should work towards reducing the amount of pollution we are putting into the air that we breathe just like we try to reduce the amount of pollution going into the water we drink. It just makes sense."

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge believed a declaration will shine light on the work already being done by both the city and the regional district to try and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But like others, he was concerned it was a resolution with no tangible, measurable outcomes.