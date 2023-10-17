Council votes to authorize borrowing of $241M for new rec centre and activity centres

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

The City of Kelowna can now move forward with planning work for a new Parkinson Rec Centre and two new activity centres in the Mission and Glenmore.

The way was paved for the three building projects as well as new sports fields in Rutland after a sufficient number of residents failed to oppose borrowing of $241 million for the work to take place.

Council Monday voted to accept results of the failed alternative approval process in which just 3.5 per cent of eligible residents voiced their opposition, then voted 8-1 to authorize borrowing of the money for the projects.

Only Coun. Ron Cannan, who agreed a new rec centre is needed but disapproved of the process and the overall construction model, voted against the bylaw.

Partnerships and investments director Derek Edstrom says public consultations will take place in the Mission and Glenmore over the coming months to determine exactly what each of those activity centres will look like in terms of functionality.

He says what may be desired by one area may not hold true for the other.

In terms of the Parkinson Rec Centre, Edstrom says the functional program has already been endorsed.

"We intend to move forward with that project as provided previously to council," said Edstrom.

The next step, he says, is to begin to engage both the consultants and the public.

No timeline was brought forward as to when final design is expected to be completed.

For his part, Mayor Tom Dyas applauded the process as being both fair and transparent despite some backlash from the community.

While 3.5 per cent of the population were in opposition, Dyas pointed out that 96.5 per cent didn't feel that way.

"But, I want to thank and appreciate those individuals who felt differently and made their voice heard," said Dyas.

"We do have to make tough decisions that not everyone will agree with, but please understand that every decision we make is based on what we belie as councillors is best for our community and best for its residents."

He called the new facilities, once they are built, as places for people to connect and not just exercise facilities.

"(These are places) where we will socialize and learn and where families will grow and make memories and will have an economic impact, a substantial economic impact on our community as events come into our community and these facilities.

"Space like these also help prevent and reduce crime by addressing root causes and giving youth upstream opportunities to learn, grow and connect."

The new Parkinson Rec Centre will be constructed south of the Apple Bowl site.

What will become of the current Parkinson Rec Centre property has not yet been decided.