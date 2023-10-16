City of Kelowna dealing with power poaching along Rail Trail

Photo: Murray Neuman Power cord along Rail Trail near Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna.

A Kelowna man was shocked to find an electrical cord connected to power along the Rail Trail.



"I thought that's pretty creative. There were probably two or three new camps across the creek there between the creek and Enterprise, I haven't seen before."

Murray Neuman tells Castanet he typically walks up and down the Rail Trail a few times a week, "but never seen somebody hack into the power."

The City of Kelowna says this type of power tampering isn't common, but when it does happen, staff deal with it as soon as they are made aware of it.

"This kind of tampering with city infrastructure is extremely dangerous and is a significant risk to health and safety," says communications manager Tom Wilson.

The City of Kelowna says tampering with power is unnecessary and dangerous.

"Day services are offered at Metro Central where community members can access electricity, as well as hygiene, drop-in and connect to health and social services," said Wilson.

With winter coming, those experiencing homelessness may be looking for ways to stay warm.

"I haven't seen anybody there in wintertime. But last fall, late fall, it was zero degrees (and I saw) some guy washing his clothes in the creek. There was some snow on the ground. It's like, holy crap that's tough," said Neuman.

The city says it also provides access to power at other public spaces, including the library during operating hours.