Kelowna responds to lawsuit from developer after development permits pulled

Photo: City of Kelowna / Zeidler Architecture

The City of Kelowna says it was within its rights to rescind the development permits for a planned downtown tower after it was revealed residents were paid to speak at a public hearing in support of the project.

The municipality has filed its response to a lawsuit leveled against it by Appelt Properties, the firm behind a proposed 25-storey tower at the former Doyle Avenue RCMP site.

Council pulled the permits for the project once they learned an agent representing the developer paid people $250 to speak in favour of the development at a July 26, 2022 public hearing.

“Council determined that a material fact had been unavailable to it when it made the decision to approve the [development permit] and [development variance permit],” said the city’s response filed on Friday.

“The amounts paid to speaks were not trifling, and cannot be taken to amount to ‘coffee and cinnamon buns as argued by the developer.”

The city says it can be expected that engineers and architects would be paid to speak at a public hearing, the same can't be said about the general public.

Appelt’s lawsuit alleged it has spent $10 million over four years to advance the development.

A large part of the city’s response to the lawsuit includes arguments over if council had the authority to pull the permits and if it was a reasonable decision.

“Municipal councils have broad discretion in the regulation of their procedures and… it is not for the courts to dictate in the manner which councils manage their procedures,” the city’s response says.

“If the conduct of participants in a public hearing process is considered by the municipal council to raise a perception of impropriety, it is a matter for council’s judgment alone with respect to the assessment of the significance of the impropriety and procedural response."

The city is asking the courts to throw out Appelt’s lawsuit.

The date for the next hearing has not been set yet.