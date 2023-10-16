Open burning ban lifted in Central Okanagan

Photo: RDCO

Restrictions on open burning have been lifted in the Central Okanagan.

That means burn permits are available for eligible property owners from their local fire service

Permit holders can burn outdoors on days when both air quality and venting indices are good.

Normally, permits run from October 1 through April 30 in the Central Okanagan. This year, the start was delayed across the region because of the high fire danger rating.

Before lighting any fire, Central Okanagan permit holders must call the toll-free outdoor burning hotline: 1-855-262-2876 (BURN) to determine if open burning is allowed on a particular day. Additionally, each morning an online outdoor burning indicator is updated at rdco.com/airquality.