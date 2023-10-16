Innkeeper's Gala, in its 32nd year, will raise big money for cancer research

Photo: Contributed

One of Kelowna’s premier social events of the year is coming up soon, and it will help raise big money for cancer research in the Okanagan at the same time.

The 32nd annual Innkeeper’s Gala, hosted at Hotel Eldorado, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This year’s gala will benefit the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, with proceeds specifically earmarked for cancer care.

Over the course of its 31-year history, the Innkeeper’s Gala has been an impactful event for the community, raising more than $1.2 million for local causes. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite, offering an evening replete with live entertainment, culinary delights and an assortment of local beverages.

For the KGH Foundation, the Innkeeper’s Gala has been an enduring pillar of financial support that has contributed to a variety of funds, including electrophysiology, JoeAnna’s House and perinatal care.

Businesses or individuals still have an opportunity to sponsor this year’s gala. Those who support the event will receive many benefits for their generosity, which can be found here on the event’s sponsorship page.

The Innkeeper’s Gala is one of the most sought-after tickets in the Central Okanagan each year, which means it makes one of the most significant fundraising impacts on the region annually.

More information about the Innkeeper’s Gala, as well as the link for tickets, can be found on its website here.