BC Transit upgrades real-time bus tracking in Central Okanagan

Photo: BC Transit

Kelowna transit riders will soon have more certainty and predictability now that new tracking hardware is being installed on buses in the region.

Starting Oct. 23, new equipment will be installed on city buses that will track a bus's progress down a route. New digital full-colour passenger information displays will also be installed inside all heavy-duty buses. These displays will offer trip information to passengers including multiple upcoming stops, current route, and service alerts.

The NextRide technology replacement is intended to help provide increased certainty, convenience and bus predictability for Kelowna transit customers.

The regular transit schedule will not change but users are advised that real-time data may be unavailable intermittently during the NextRide upgrade.

"We expect any issues to be resolved by November 14. BC Transit apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary service disruption may cause our customers as we upgrade our systems," says an email from BC Transit.

Transit customers are also advised that the NextRide desktop trip planning tool will no longer be available starting Oct. 23. Customers wanting to plan their trip should use the BC Transit website and other real-time trip planning applications such as:

the Transit App (mobile only);

Google Maps (desktop and mobile);

their own favourite trip planning app; or

refer to the rider’s guide.

The Transit App allows customers to know exactly when their bus will arrive and to how full a bus is at any given time.

For more information click here.