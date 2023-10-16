Mohini Singh drops out of race for BC United nomination

Photo: City of Kelowna Mohini Singh

The field of candidates seeking the BC United nomination in the new riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream has shrunk by one.

One of the most prominent names in the race, Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh, is dropping out.

"I have decided it is best for me to step out of the race, as I feel the race has become unnecessarily divisive and difficult for me to navigate. I remain grateful for the opportunity to seek the BC United nomination and look forward to continuing to serve the people of Kelowna as a city councillor," said Singh.

“It was a very difficult decision to make when I first planned to run and then very difficult to drop out. Because I had put the framework in place and I had an amazing team behind me. They’re all supportive of me when I told them I wanted to pull out.”

Her announcement comes just days after businessman Pavneet Singh became the sixth person to declare their intentions. The four others still in the race are Binny Boparai, Bal Grewal, Amanda Shatzko and Adam Wilson.

Singh says she wanted to serve the people of the area on a provincial level, to give them a louder voice in Victoria. She’s not ready to endorse any of the other candidates at this point.

“They will have to really promote themselves. Let the public know where they stand, who they are, what their core values are and we’ll see what will happen from there,” says Singh.