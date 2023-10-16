Rain to start the week, sunshine to end

Some wet weather is on the way for the Okanagan and Thompson regions this week.

There’s about a 30 per cent chance of showers on Monday, with daytime highs near 15. Then a Pacific weather system is forecast to move into BC starting Monday night.

“Rain will at first hit the BC coast and then spill over into the Okanagan and South Thompson regions, and we’re going to be looking at periods of rain for Tuesday, and maybe some heavier rain Tuesday night,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

He says anywhere from 5-10 millimetres will fall before the rain tapers off on Wednesday.

It will clear out for Thursday and Friday, with mainly sunny conditions expected. Temperatures will stay above normal through the week.

“We’re still in a warm air weather pattern. Temperatures for the week should range between 16 and 19 C, and then it warms up even more on Thursday. We’re looking at a high of 22 or 23 C,” Dickinson predicts.

The normal high for this time of year is around 13 C.

