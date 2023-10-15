Hundreds filled Kelowna's Stuart Park Sunday for the Rally Against Hate

Stuart Park was filled with rainbow flags and hundreds of people Sunday, who were out to support the transgender community in the wake of last month's anti-SOGI protests.

The Rally Against Hate: Protect Trans Rights started in Rutland Sunday and morning and made its way down to Stuart Park and Waterfront Park by the early afternoon.

The event was organized in response to the Canada-wide protests held on Sept. 20, against the teaching of gender and sexual diversity in schools. In B.C., this curriculum is known as Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, or SOGI.

“I do think that we, by far, are more representative of the people of Kelowna than the people who came out on Sept. 20,” Claire House, co-chair of the Kelowna Pride Society, told the crowd at Sunday's rally.

“But what I also think is that safety and inclusion are not a given. These are things we need to keep fighting for, they're things we need to keep raising awareness for, they're things we need to keep educating for, and they're things we need to work together on and we need to keep lifting one another up.”

House said those who protested the SOGI curriculum last month are “interested in drumming up support for the politics of division and the politics of fear.”

“They're mobilizing the anger of ordinary people and it's one thing to target that anger at the government and it's another thing to target that anger at some of the most marginalized people in our communities,” House said.

“I'm delighted to see that the forces of love and unity and positivity and affirmation are clearly out numbering.”