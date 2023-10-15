Truck destroyed by fire in Kelowna's Black Mountain area overnight

Photo: Contributed

A truck was completely destroyed by a fire in Kelowna's Black Mountain area early Sunday morning.

A Shaunna Road resident first heard what sounded like a car alarm going off and shattering glass at about 3 a.m. When he looked over his fence towards Joe Riche Road, he saw flames.

“It’s all grassland right behind us so when I saw flames I got scared thinking it had caught and started a bush fire,” the resident said.

But he called 911 and fire crews arrived shortly, containing the fire to the truck. The resident said firefighters put out the blaze within minutes of their arrival.

It's not clear how the truck caught fire, but all that remained was the burnt-out shell once the fire was extinguished.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.