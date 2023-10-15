Fire Department camps out to raise money for fundraiser

Photo: Scott Porritt

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department are camping out on their roof to raise money for a good cause this fall.

Scott Porritt, assistant chief of the Kelowna Fire Department, has a crew of workers — old and new — raising money for KCR Community Resources, where they hand out Halloween candy this month, and help single-parent families with Christmas gifts in December.

"We’ve been taking that out of our paid on-call for a couple of years because we haven’t been able to do any fundraisers because of COVID," said Porritt.

“Each member was responsible for collecting a certain amount of pledges and there’s also been some community support from various businesses throughout our community, so that money will go towards helping families at Christmas and for Halloween.”

Out at the Southeast Kelowna fire hall, members of the fire department committed to two full days on the roof, a symbol of their pledge to raise money for others in the community.

“There ‘s seven guys up here full time. Our Chief is downstairs running errands for us and passing things up to us so we can stay on the roof. The rest of our members are paid on call and have jobs and commitments, so they come and go and support us on the roof," he added.

“We have quite a few new recruits in our crew and this has probably been one of the best things we could do for a good team build so the senior members could get to know the junior guys who just came on. The amount of support has been absolutely wonderful as well.”

The rooftop camp out started on Friday, October 13, and will go until Sunday night at 5 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to drop by the fire hall located at 3275 Gulley Rd. this weekend to make a donation.