Candlelight vigil held downtown for people of Israel

A candlelight vigil was held at the Central Okanagan United Church on Saturday night to honour those who have lost their lives in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Minister Keith Simmonds led an information session ahead of the candlelight vigil after spending parts of 2020 overseas as a witness.

Simmonds tells Castanet he was asked by Palestinian churches to be a witness to Israel's occupation of Palestine and to bring back what he learned to Canada to spread education. He says churches from all over the world have been doing this since 2002.

“Palestinians asked me to come back and tell the stories of what’s going on in Palestine and what’s going on in Palestine right now is absolutely horrendous. So I wanted to provide some context to let people know what’s led up to this. Not to bless it or say it’s a good thing, but just to say this is where it came from and to help us figure out what we might do about it to help the current situation and to maybe not have it repeated in the future,” said Simmonds.

The gathering brought together people of all backgrounds together to pray, including people of Israel, as well as Canadians who were interested in learning more about the conflict.

Simonds believes that at times like this when the community is really stressed and people don’t know what to do, it’s very important for everyone to come together and have some sort of ritual so that they can sink ourselves into an ancient practice in being in relationship with one another while going through this experience.

"To hold each other well, and not only hold ourselves, but the world that we are a part of, to send some prayers, some energy that might help the world hold itself a little bit better. It certainly helps us to know that we’re in a relationship with people that care, who are worried and are finding ways to hold one another.”

“It’s in the helpers where you’ll find your hope. It’s in the helpers you’ll realize that we are far more than a group of people that hate and want to destroy each other. And so for me, the hope in this is that there are helpers in Palestine and Israel, people working for peace even now. And people here too. We just want to help one another, and that’s the story I really wanted to tell. That despite all this other stuff, we’re still human beings, we’re still trying to help.”

As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on with no end in sight, at least 3,200 have died.