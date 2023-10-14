Live Edge Okanagan Builders wants to build fifth Sole building

Photo: Contributed

The latest Sole apartment building is being proposed for Bernard Avenue across from the Apple Bowl.

Live Edge Okanagan Builders has submitted development and development variance permits to the City of Kelowna for the six-storey, multi-family residential project, which is located at 1660-1670 Bernard Ave.

Live Edge has already built four Sole projects in Kelowna and is looking to build a fifth that would contain rental units. The property, which is at the corner of Bernard and Cherry Crescent, is proposed to be changed to apartment housing for rental only, according to the application.

The variance applications are to reduce the minimum required parking from 121 to 113 stalls and to reduce the building stepback.

The building would contain 101 units, including 10 studios and seven three-bedroom homes. The remaining 84 dwellings would have one or two bedrooms.