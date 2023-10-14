Alberta financial company ATB Wealth opens downtown Kelowna office

Photo: Contributed

A well-known Alberta financial company has set up shop in the Okanagan.

ATB Wealth, which is the wealth management division of ATB Financial, has opened an office in downtown Kelowna at 1477 St. Paul St.

It is ATB Wealth’s first office outside of Alberta. Its grand opening was held on Thursday, but the office has been open since early summer.

“ATB Wealth has a long history of empowering our clients to dream big, navigate increasingly complex lives and make confident financial moves into the future,” ATB Wealth CEO Ursula Holmsten said in a press release

“While our origins are in Alberta, our core values are firmly rooted in community—and we are thrilled to join the community of Kelowna.”

The company has jumped into the Okanagan with both feet, participating in events like The Chic Retreat, Kelowna Women In Business Rise Awards, Swing Like a Girl at Predator Ridge, Kelowna Wine Country Run, Okanagan Granfondo and Opera Kelowna.

“Community involvement has been an integral part of ATB Wealth, and despite our recent arrival we’ve been truly touched by the warm reception and the meaningful connections made throughout the summer,” vice-president of national growth Silvi Malinowski said.

“We didn’t just open an office; ATB Wealth joined a vibrant community. We look forward to supporting our clients and our neighbours in the Okanagan.”