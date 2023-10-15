Central Okanagan comic series creator partner with 'legendary' DC Comics artist

Photo: Contributed

A pair of Central Okanagan writers have teamed up with a well-known artist who has done plenty of work for DC Comics.

Comic book creator George Michail and author Andrew Buckley have partnered with Rags Morales on a new comic series called Fantasy Quest. Morales is best known for his work on Identity Crisis and Action Comics, which features Superman. Professional illustrator Hailey Renee also contributed to the project.

“We’re ecstatic to be working with a legendary artist like Rags, and Hailey Renee’s work on the project has been nothing short of stunning,” Michail said in a press release. “The first issue is already complete, and the first four issues are completely written and ready to go.”

Michail and Buckley have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the production, printing and distribution of Fantasy Quest. Backers of the project will have the opportunity to receive exclusive rewards, including limited-edition covers, signed copies of the comic book, additional prize packs and a story consultation with the writing duo.

Fantasy Quest follows the journey of a group of unlikely—but familiar—heroes as they embark on a perilous quest to save their kingdoms from the forces of darkness.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Fantasy Quest, an exciting new comic book project that will take readers on an epic adventure like never before,” Buckley said.

“With stunning artwork, captivating storytelling and a rich fantasy world, Fantasy Quest is set to become a must-read for comic book enthusiasts and fantasy lovers alike.”