Undisclosed 'incident' put KGH on lockdown overnight

An undisclosed “incident” at Kelowna General Hospital overnight forced the hospital to initiate lockdown procedures for close to an hour.

A Castanet reader was at KGH's ER at about 2 a.m. Saturday when the hospital was put under lockdown, with no one allowed in or out of the building. The lockdown lasted for about 40 to 50 minutes she says.

She'd heard there was a stabbing at the hospital, but Interior Health says that wasn't the case.

In a brief statement, an IH spokesperson said there was no stabbing, but confirmed the lockdown occurred.

“Interior Health can confirm there was an incident in the early morning of Oct. 14 that resulted in support from RCMP and on site security," IH says.

"As a precautionary measure staff did initiate lock down procedures to ensure the safety of patients, staff and the public in the immediate area."

It's not known how long the hospital was under the lockdown for, but IH says “no staff, medical staff or patients were physically injured.”

“Whenever these events occur, we review the response to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of our violence prevention programs,” IH said.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information on the incident.