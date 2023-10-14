Dozens of artists playing shows across downtown Kelowna this weekend

Up-and-coming musical artists from across Canada and beyond took over downtown Kelowna Friday evening for the second night of the BreakOut West music festival.

Now in its 21st year, it's the showcase event for the Western Canadian Music Alliance, representing music industry associations from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, The Northwest Territories, the Yukon Territory, and Nunavut.

The event, which includes artist workshops and performances at a number of downtown Kelowna venues, is held in different Western Canadian cities every year, and it was previously in Kelowna in 2018 and 2010.

Musical performances continue Saturday night, at Red Bird Brewing, Kettle River Brewing, BNA tasting room, Metro Hub, Black Box Theatre and Kelowna Curling Club.

Wristbands for entry to all the shows have sold out.