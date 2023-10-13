Opposition to Kelowna rec centre loan falls far short of threshold

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

A proposal to borrow $241 million for a new Kelowna recreation centre and two activity centres has passed the alternate approval process.

The municipality announced late Friday night that just 4,153 voters (3.4 per cent) submitted valid forms opposing the proposal to rebuild the Parkinson Rec Centre and build two new activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission, in addition to redevelop the Rutland sports fields.

The alternate approval process requires 10 per cent (12,160) of the city's electorate to file papers to defeat the proposal and force a referendum on the issue.

Residents were given up until Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. to submit their opposition. The city had extended the deadline by nearly a month due to the wildfires.

As an insufficient number of forms in opposition were received by the deadline, the city says city council will receive the AAP results and decide on proceeding with the loan from the Municipal Finance Authority.

Council will discuss the results on Monday.

A group opposed to the borrowing proposal, Concerned Kelowna Residents for Financial Accountability have argued the price tag is much too high, suggesting a more cost effective facility be looked at. The group also complained about the AAP process in general and said a referendum should have been held.