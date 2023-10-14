Health officials investigating case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan

Photo: Interior Health IH building at 505 Doyle Ave, Kelowna

Interior Health has confirmed it is investigating a case of tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan.

Castanet has learned that "dozens" of people were tested Friday for tuberculosis (TB) at the Interior Health Community Health and Services Centre on Doyle Avenue in Kelowna.

Interior Health, however, would not provide details, citing privacy.

Castanet was contacted by a concerned resident who was told by IH about the TB case and testing.

"I was told not to say anything. I don't understand the need for secrecy. It's scarier with no information," said the resident, who Castanet is providing anonymity to.

There were 1,829 active TB cases reported in Canada in 2021, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

According to the Canadian Lung Association, TB is a "serious disease caused by breathing in bacteria called mycobacterium tuberculosis." While the condition usually infects the lungs, it can attack other parts of the body including the kidneys, spine and brain.

TB is very contagious and infected individuals spread the disease through the air, similar to COVID-19. Symptoms develop and progress slowly. Without treatment, people can become very sick for a long time.

The anonymous tipster tells Castanet the active case is connected to an unnamed Lake Country daycare, which remained open as of Friday.

"This is not a cold. It killed and debilitated people. A lot of people in this community are concerned."

In a statement to Castanet, Interior Health says in the event of a TB case detection, health workers undertake a contact tracing process.

"Those people who may have been exposed are then invited for evaluation to ensure they do not become infected. Direct communication is established with these individuals," IH said.

"Therefore, if you haven't received contact from a representative at the Communicable Disease Unit or public health, there is no reason for concern regarding TB, and there is no threat to public health stemming from this particular case."

Tuberculosis is rare in Canada, however, the incidence is high in some Indigenous communities, as well as in areas where there are large populations of new Canadians.

Interior Health says more information on TB testing can be found here.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control's Surveillance Report, there have been 167 cases of TB in British Columbia between January 2023 and June 2023.

The results from Friday's testing are expected by Monday.