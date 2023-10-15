Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival visiting Kelowna this month

Photo: Elevation Outdoors

Elevation Outdoors is returning to Kelowna this month for the screening of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, with the goal to captivate film enthusiasts and philanthropists alike.

Scheduled for the night of Oct. 28 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, the fundraiser will feature a curated selection of some of the most captivating films from around the world.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Elevation Outdoors, a non-profit organization that's dedicated to offering specially-designed outdoor sports programs, personal mentorship and life skills coaching to youth who face barriers to participation.

"As someone who has attended the Kelowna screening of the VIMFF for over a decade, to now be involved in ensuring such a great film festival continues to come through Kelowna and have it support Elevation Outdoors is a real pleasure," said Elevation Outdoors executive director Mike Greer.

"Each year the films are incredible, and this year's line up will have attendees leaving inspired and ready to get outside."

Each year, the VIMFF takes award-winning and other selected films on tour across Canada, the USA and around the world. It gives local communities the chance to enjoy some of the world’s best mountain films, raise funds for local causes and support talented filmmakers.

Proceeds from the event help create over 75 scholarship opportunities in Elevation Outdoors’ programs for youth facing barriers to participation in our community.

Tickets for the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival are available now, with the show starting at 7 p.m.