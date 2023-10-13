BC government says it will 'move to liquidate' Hells Angels clubhouses

Photo: Rob Gibson Police outside the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse in April.

Those looking to scoop up the former Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse will want to keep an eye on local real estate listings.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Canada announced it would not hear an appeal from the Hells Angels over the B.C. government's seizure of three residences in Nanaimo, East Vancouver and Kelowna that have been used as clubhouses for the biker gang.

The decision effectively puts an end to the court battle that dates back to 2007, a year after the Civil Forfeiture Act became law in B.C.

“Government is now the rightful owner of these properties and will move to liquidate these properties and use the proceeds to support victims of crime,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in a statement.

"This decision confirms that the tools we use to combat organized crime are constitutional and put criminals on notice. My message to those involved in organized crime: We will continue to go after your clubhouses, expensive cars, front businesses and luxury goods. You will not profit from any crime you commit in British Columbia."

The Ministry would not provide any additional information about when the properties may be listed for sale.

According to BC Assessment, the property's most recent assessment was about $1.3 million – $674,000 for the land and $623,000 for the building.

This past spring, police moved to change the locks and empty the three properties, including the Ellis Street Kelowna property, after the BC Court of Appeal overturned a BC Supreme Court court decision and ruled in favour of the seizures.

In June, the BC Court of Appeal rejected a Hells Angels' application seeking to prevent the sale of the clubhouses, pending the Supreme Court of Canada decision, but the properties don't appear to be listed publicly as of yet.

After years of back and forth in the courts, BC Supreme Court Justice Barry Davies finally ruled in favour of the Hells Angels in 2020, and found the province did not have the authority to seize property based on possible crimes that could be committed in the future.

But in February 2023, more than two and a half years after Justice Davies' decision, the BC Court of Appeal overturned Justice Davies' decision and ruled in favour of the seizure of the three properties.

The Kelowna property appears to have remained largely untouched since the RCMP operation back in April. It's not clear when it may be listed for sale.