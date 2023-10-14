Okanagan Jewish Community condemns violence, calls for continued calm

Photo: Okanagan Jewish Community Centre

Jewish and Muslim communities in the Okanagan share an atmosphere of “trust and respect,” according to a statement from the Okanagan Jewish Community Association.

The group released the statement Friday in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas and a call by former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal for protests.

"Our board has spent the past few days discussing recent global events and the effects they might have on our community. We want to make sure that the public, who may not be intimately familiar with either the OJC or the Kelowna Islamic Community, understands that here in Kelowna, there is no fight happening,” said Abbey Westbury with the Okanagan Jewish Community Association.

“We want to protect both communities from extremists of any sort who may feel compelled toward violence.”

The OJC called the RCMP on Thursday out of an abundance of caution after incidents in Toronto and Vancouver.

"There was a statement that went out from the Canadian Jewish Israeli Association saying, we know there have been threats in the big cities, and there are protests on both sides. The national police response has been heightened. And so we just said, just in case," said Westbury.

The OJC says they do not feel like there is any direct threat in the Okanagan.

"But you know, there are also extremists in every community sort of hiding. You never know if there's somebody not even necessarily within the Jewish or Islamic communities, just people in Kelowna, who just see an opportunity,” Westbury said.

Westbury felt it was important to point out that there is no bad blood here in the Okanagan.

"The vibrant local Jewish and Muslim communities have long maintained a healthy and mutually supportive relationship,” said the statement from the OJC.

“Our cultures enrich one another: from interfaith open houses to joint events, we have actively tried to foster empathy and to find common ground. We interact, learn, worship, and coexist peaceably. As Canadians, we inherently know the importance of open hearts and open arms: we come from diverse backgrounds, yet we share an atmosphere of trust and respect. There is no place in our beautiful region for hateful acts."

So far there have been no reported incidents or issues in the Okanagan and Westbury hopes it stays that way as the Israel-Hamas war wages on.

"We strive to maintain the longstanding, peaceful, respectful relationship our two groups have always enjoyed.”