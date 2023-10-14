Photographer captures unique wildlife moments around Kelowna with trail cameras

Contributed Jordan Taylor

An amateur wildlife photographer has been able to capture some incredible wildlife moments with the trail cameras he's spread out throughout the valley.

Jordan Taylor told Castanet over messenger that he has six cameras around Kelowna in Glenrosa, Myra and Lake Country.

"I check them every three months," he said, adding that he loves to see animal interactions so he put the cameras up just to see what animals are living on our doorstep.

"I was surprised by how many different species triggered the cameras."

So far, the larger species seen on his cameras included Whitetail deer, Mule deer, Elk, White-tailed Jackrabbit, Red Fox, Coyote, Skunk, Raccoon, Bobcat, Brown bear and Cougar.

The videos shared with Castanet are all those captured throughout the month of September.

"I've heard there's lots of Elk in the area and lots of different black bears."