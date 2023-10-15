Kelowna BMX rider, 9, punches his ticket to the world championships

Photo: Megan Purnell

A nine-year-old Kelowna BMX rider has captured a national title.

Cohen Purnell beat out 19 other riders in his age group earlier this month at the 2023 BMX Canada Grand Nationals in Chilliwack.

It was a big moment for the little rider as the victory officially stamps his ticket to the 2024 World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina next year.

His mother Megan says her son worked very hard at home and on more than a dozen race tracks around the Okanagan to improve his skills and speed ahead of the national championships.

"Cohen loves to compete. He also loves the social network within the sport and tries to show kindness to everyone. Although quiet, he will show up at the gate ready to go full speed out of the gate. And then fist pump every rider and be friendly with everyone after each race," said Megan.

There are five national qualifying races in a season and you have to attend at least four of them to qualify for the national race in October. Total points for the year are combined from all the national qualifiers to determine a riders place on the podium at year's end.

As the competition was open to both Canadians and Americans, Cohen came in ranking No. 1, finished second to an American, but still managed to snag the title as the top Canadian rider for nine year olds.

“It was pretty fun! I’ve only been biking for two years, but I like how competitive it is. Next year I want to go to worlds in South Carolina where I’ve already qualified," said Cohen.

Earning his way to worlds through competition is only half the battle for Cohen and the Purnells. The family is looking to find a sponsorship deal over the course of the next riding season to help cover travel costs.

The World Championships get underway in South Carolina on May 12, 2024 and runs until May 18.