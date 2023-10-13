Water main break forces temporary outage in Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country Addresses impacted by the water outage.

District Lake Country crews are dealing with a water main break.

The break has forced a temporary shut down of the water main for repairs. It is anticipated that repairs and main flushing will be complete by 5 p.m. Friday.

Areas affected include Carr's Landing Road, Pixton Road and McCreight Road.

Water supply when resumed may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes. The district says the discoloured water is safe and has been treated.

“Running an outside tap or cold water tap in your tub for several minutes should eliminate both air in the pipes and discolouration,” said the municipality.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation during this temporary water interruption.”