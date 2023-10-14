Swinging with Stars celebrity lineup revealed

Photo: Swinging with the Stars

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association has revealed the names of their celebrity dancers who will be taking part next year in their annual Swinging with the Stars fundraiser.

A total of seven dance teams have come together for the six-month fundraiser, where each celebrity dancer will be on a mission between now and finale night to raise funds that will directly support the COHA's essential programs and services.

The executive director of COHA, Natasha Girard, says the Central Okanagan Hospice Association is very thrilled to have the opportunity to throw this fundraiser again this year and into 2024.

“Celebrity dancers are stepping out of their comfort zones to light up the dance floor, all in the name of COHA. These dancing stars are not only mastering new dance moves, but also embarking on a journey to raise vital funds for COHA's compassionate and invaluable services as we experience unprecedented demands," said Girard.

Celebrity dancers include:



Solo/Couples Category

Team Martin: April and Lane Martin

Team Love Birds: Adam Semeniuk and Kalia Bodie

Team Rhythm Rebel: Heidi Johnson



Teams Category

Team Dolla Divas: Jen Meyer, Kelsey Gajda, Michelle Gray, Brittany Morris, Samantha Gebhart, Sarah Stanford, Kristi Wensley, Samantha Refvik, Natalia Timmer, Rachelle Amano

Team House of Paynter: Jennay Oliver, Stephanie Oliver, Aimee Jenson, Danielle Ball, Hayley Paynter, Lisa Paynter

To make a donation to your favourite celebrity dancer or purchase tickets to the Swinging with the Stars Gala, you can visit their website Swinging with the Stars 2024. The main fundraiser night takes place March 9, 2024.