Six-storey rental apartment proposed for Leathead Road near Rutland Road

Photo: Contributed

A new proposal is before city planning staff for construction of a six-storey rental apartment on Leathead Road.

Plans unveiled this week seeks to rezone the property to the Rutland Urban Centre rental only zone while at the same time obtaining development and development variance permits.

The application contains rationale for a six-storey wood-frame building featuring 57 long-term rental units at the corner of Leathead and Montgomery roads, a block west of Rutland Road.

The building would contain 32 bachelor units along with 18 one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and one three-bedroom suites.

Much of the rooftop would also be dedicated for amenity space for tenants with the remaining space constructed with a "cool roof" to reduce the heat island effect.

"The Leathead corridor has seen extensive densification in the past two years. The residential use

proposed for the subject site will fit well with the growth plans for the neighborhood," the application states.

"The building will be owner-occupied and is being purpose-built as a rental only building for a minimum of ten years. The densification of this area of the city has already proven the demand for developments that cater to the demographic that does not require daily use of a vehicle and rely on public transportation or alternative

transportation."

An existing home and garage will be demolished along with two trees on the property to make way for the development.

The developer proposes planting six additional trees, all fronting onto Montgomery.

Plans call for space for 34 vehicles and 82 bicycle stalls.

The application will be circulated internally through various departments at city hall before being forwarded to council for consideration.