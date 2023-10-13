Family of bobcats gets comfortable in East Kelowna driveway

Rob Gibson

"It's not every day you see bobcats playing in your driveway."

An East Kelowna woman captured video and pictures of what she believes is a mother bobcat and two of her cubs frolicking in her driveway on DeHart Road in East Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

"They were not scared of us at all. We have a vineyard so we followed them and, they would just casually be walking in the vineyard sitting there staring at us," says Lindsey Hull.

Bobcats are very common in the Okanagan and Hull says this isn't her first experience with them on her property.

"We did have a bobcat last year it was funny because it went into my driveway, and I could hear a kitten crying and then I kind of got some chills. I was like, oh, that's not a kitten. I was standing kind of half in and half out of my doorway. I could hear it because it was on the roof. Then it jumped off the roof into the tree and actually lunged at me," Hull says.

Bobcats aren't the only wildlife around Hull's property at this time of year. In addition to deer there is also a bear that has been making the rounds.

"I find fresh bear scat even in my drive. So it's just weird that there's that many predators in my yard right now," Hull says.

Hull says she takes precautions making sure her pets and children aren't outside unsupervised.

"I don't want my dogs outside by themselves right now, even though we have a fenced in yard for them and I definitely don't let my girls go play outside by themselves. We're just kind of keeping them inside right now."