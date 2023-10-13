Former IH top doctor enters into peace bond on second child sex charges, avoids trial

Photo: Interior Health Dr. Albert de Villiers

The Crown has agreed to let Interior Health's former chief medical health officer, and convicted child sex offender, enter into a peace bond in connection with a second allegation of child sex crimes, rather than going to trial.

Dr. Albert de Villiers entered into the peace bond during a court appearance in Grande Prairie, Alta. last month.

He was facing charges of invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to a child and voyeurism. The charges stem from allegations of incidents that occurred between been January 2017 and December 2019.

In August 2022, Police said someone came forward with the allegations in January 2022, about six months after de Villiers had been initially charged with separate child sex crimes.

He was convicted on the separate charge and handed a 5.5-year sentence this past June.

A Statutory Peace Bond under Section 810 of the Criminal Code is a court order that requires an accused to keep the peace and be on good behaviour, along with other possible conditions, for a period of time. A peace bond does not require an accused to admit guilt.

De Villiers' peace bond is for two-year period, and requires him to have no contact with the alleged victim, no contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless it's under the supervision of a court-approved person, and he's prohibited from attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present, or a daycare centre, school ground or playground.

He's required to pay $2,000 if he breaches his peace bond conditions.

But while the Crown opted not to proceed to trial on this matter, de Villiers remains incarcerated after he was convicted earlier this year of sexual interference of a child.

That charge stems from incidents the occurred between 2018 and 2020, when the victim was between seven and nine years old. De Villiers was employed by Alberta Health Services as a medical health officer at the time.

The victim, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, told his mother in May 2021 that de Villiers had previously shown him pornographic videos during several sleepovers, and touched his penis. He said de Villiers had put his mouth on the child's penis.

The child told police the assaults occurred "again, again and again,” and the court determined the sexual assaults occurred between five and eight times.

De Villiers denied the allegations throughout the entire court process.

De Villiers worked as Interior Health's chief medical health officer from the summer of 2020 to June 2021, when the charges were laid against him. Prior to moving to the Okanagan, de Villiers worked as a medical health officer for Alberta Health Services for 16 years.