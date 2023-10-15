Kelowna council asked to endorse climate crisis declaration

Photo: Castanet/file

Kelowna city council will be asked Monday to endorse a resolution stating the city is in a climate crisis.

The resolution, brought forth by councillors Gord Lovegrove and Mohini Singh states in part:

"This is an emergency with no foreseeable conclusion and requires immediate and drastic action away from a business as usual approach in order to sustain our quality of life, including our thriving tourism, technology, and agricultural sectors; our citizen health and affordability; and our public infrastructure and celebrated environment."

Despite an understanding municipalities produce or have regulatory control over about half of carbon emissions, the city is not meeting GHG emission targets and is, in fact, experiencing increased greehnouse gas emissions.

"The impacts of global climate breakdown have already resulted in local states of emergency due to wildfire, extreme heat, and flooding over four of the past five years, having direct impacts on Kelowna’s economy,

city budgets, health, security, quality of life, and ecosystems," the resolution further states.

"Flooding and fires have resulted in property damage and damage to infrastructure affecting supply chains, and food security."

The resolution also points to a staff report in the spring which suggested the city's current GHG emission targets are insufficient to meet Intergovernmental Plan on Climate Change pathways of a 45 per cent reduction below 2010 levels by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

"It's incumbent upon us, as the elected leaders of our community, to communicate clearly to the residents of Kelowna the importance of urgent action on a government and community-wide basis in the face of the

climate crisis that we all face," the resolution concludes.