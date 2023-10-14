Design changes delay affordable housing project on Bertram Street

Photo: BC Housing

A 20-storey affordable housing project on Bertram Street is on hold after permits approved by Kelowna city council expired.

BC Housing, who was to construct the project just north of Bernard Avenue, was awarded development and development variance permits for the building in October of 2021.

Under terms of those permits if work has not begun within two year of issuance they expire requiring an applicant to reapply.

In an email to Castanet News, BC Housing says despite the delay it remains committed to the project.

"Due to some project design changes, BC Housing will soon be resubmitting a development permit," an email seeking comment stated.

"Pending municipal approvals, construction is estimated to start by summer 2024.

In confirming the permits had expired earlier this week, planning director Ryan Smith said it is still the city's hopes the project can still go ahead.

"The city continues to advocate with BC Housing and the BC government for the project," said Smith.

"At this point it would need a new development permit (which city staff would support). We hope to see a new development permit application at some point this fall."

The council of the day gave the project just north of Bernard Avenue its unanimous approval saying, among other things, it was "well thought out," ticks so many boxes," and "sets the bar of what is possible."

It was to have included 162 apartments and 14 townhomes, 22 of which were to have been fully accessible.

A daycare and outdoor play area, private courtyard on the fourth level and a rooftop garden on the eighth level were also included in the plans.

"The focus of the redevelopment is to create urgently needed new near-market and market rental housing for seniors, couples, individuals and families," BC Housing added.