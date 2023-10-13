Results of $241M borrowing initiative will be known later today

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

Will Kelowna taxpayers say no to the city's proposal to borrow $241 million for a new recreation centre and two activity centres?

That decision will be made known later today when residents ability to officially register their opposition to the proposed borrowing bylaw comes to an end.

City council in August approved the establishment of an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) in which eligible voters opposed to the bylaw could formally register that opposition by filling out an elector response form.

The original Sept. 15 deadline was extended by a month as a result of wildfires in the Central Okanagan at the end of August.

In order to defeat the bylaw, 10 per cent of the city's estimated 121,600 eligible voters must complete those forms and return them to city hall by the close of business today (4 p.m.).

If the initiative passes, the city would then have the ability to go ahead with borrowing the funds necessary to build a replacement for the 50-year-old Parkinson Rec Centre, build new activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission and renovate the Rutland sport fields.

If it fails, the city would be forced to scrap its plans altogether, come up with new funding options or go to a citywide referendum to seek approval.

A group opposed to the borrowing proposal, Concerned Kelowna Residents for Financial Accountability have argued the price tag is much too high, suggesting a more cost effective facility be looked at.

They have also argued the city should be using a full referendum if it wishes to borrow the type of money it wishes for these projects.

City hall expects to release the final opposition figures sometime after 4 p.m.