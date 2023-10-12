Police investigation ongoing and two in custody after 'incident' on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet

Police in Kelowna have two people in custody after an incident on Harvey Avenue Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said via email that they responded to a residence in the 700 block of Harvey Avenue following "a report of an incident in progress."

Police are now speaking to witnesses and residents of the area to determine exactly what happened. The original caller was uncooperative when police arrived.

Two individuals are in custody.

"No one is injured and there is no threat to public safety stemming from this incident," police said.

The investigation is ongoing with "a lot to sort out at this time," they added.