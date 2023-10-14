Camelot Vineyards closing after more than 16 years in business

Cindy White

This story of Camelot is coming to a close.

Camelot Vineyards Estate Winery in East Kelowna will be shutting down at the end of October. Husband and wife team Robert Young and Denise Brass turned what was the Young family orchard into a vineyard in 2006.

“We’ve been operating the winery for 16-and-a-half years. We’re also flight attendants with Air Canada and we’re working overseas now 11 days a month and we’re getting older. And we just figure this is the right time,” says Denise.

She saw a lot of red flags in the wake of COVID-19, followed by destructive cold snaps in the past two years, and then tourists staying away because of wildfires. The vineyard lost almost its entire crop of Pinot Noir and Riesling grapes this year.

“We just thought it was a sign to use to say maybe this is a perfect time for us to close our doors and just retire, semi-retire at least from this business,” Denise adds.

They will be selling off their wine-making equipment but will continue to grow grapes to supply other wineries.

“It’s been a tough go, even for the big corporate situations,” says Robert. “It seems like the industry is becoming more corporate all along. So, I think it’s going to be just tougher as we go for the small guy to compete.”

However, getting out of the wine-making business doesn’t mean they are giving up all the fun that has been part of the Camelot experience over the years. They will still hold special events in the summer, including concerts.

“The Hip Replacements have played here several times and they’re just so popular. And then we have our crazy British Invasion days, which are one of my favourites, because I’m British. And that attracts all the expats,” notes Denise, who says Canadian country music artist Chad Brownlee has also committed to come back for another show.

If you want to get your hands on the final vintage from Camelot Vineyards you had better hurry. They’re down to the last few cases of white and rose and are sold out of Pinot Noir.