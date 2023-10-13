Judge rules Kelowna murder suspect's confessions are inadmissible after RCMP breached Charter rights

Photo: Madison Reeve The home where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

The Crown will be left with a more difficult task when a Kelowna murder trial begins next week, after a judge excluded two confessions the accused made after her arrest, due to the RCMP breaching the accused's Charter rights.

Over the past several months, crown prosecutors and defence counsel have been arguing over the admissibility of several pieces of evidence in the upcoming second-degree murder trial of Gabriella Sears, including two statements she made to police confessing to the killing.

But Thursday morning, Justice Carol Ross ruled the statements cannot be used at trial, due to the Kelowna RCMP officers breaching Sears' Charter rights upon her arrest.

Sears, a transgender woman who was previously known as Dereck Sears, was arrested just after 5:30 a.m. on on June 17, 2021 after Darren Middleton was found dead at a Rutland home, at 1210 Sycamore Road. She was charged with second-degree murder the next day, and has remained in custody ever since.

But the timing of when the charge was actually laid played a role in Justice Ross' ruling that police breached Sears's Section 9 Charter rights.

Under Section 503 of the Criminal Code, an accused is entitled to a bail hearing in front of a judge or Justice of the peace within 24 hours of arrest, but Sears did not get her appearance in court until around 2 p.m. on June 18 – about 33 hours after her arrest on the homicide charge. On the day she was arrested for the homicide, the BC Prosecution Service opted not to lay the murder charge against Sears.

Rather than release her from custody or try to convince a judge that she should remain in custody, as was required by law, police instead told Sears she was “released” on the homicide charge on the evening of June 18, but “re-arrested” her on an entirely different assault charge that was alleged to have occurred a week before the killing.

In the police's eyes, despite Sears remaining in custody, this effectively restarted the 24-hour time limit. Sgt. Tiffany Isenor of the RCMP E Division Major Crime Interview Team interrogated Sears the next morning, during which Sears admitted to the killing.

While Crown prosecutor David Grabavac argued this technicality was lawful, Justice Ross disagreed.

“Police held Ms. Sears in custody after charge approval was not granted in order to keep her in custody to obtain a warrant for her arrest on the assault charge. The circumstances in which no steps were taken to bring her before a Justice from the time of her arrest. This amounted to a breach of Section 9 of the Charter,” Justice Ross ruled.

On the day of her arrest, Sears made a brief statement to police while she was being taken into a search room for anal and penile swabs and to be photographed nude. Sears has claimed the victim in the homicide had previously raped her, leading to the killing, and police were seeking evidence of the alleged sexual assault.

“Well f*** man, I was f***ing raped, I had to f***ing kill somebody and I f***ing getting treated like this,” Sears told police as she was being taken into the search room.

During submissions last week, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac had conceded police had breached Sears' Section 8 Charter rights when they took the swabs and photographs. He said the Kelowna RCMP officers didn’t know the law when it came to taking the swabs, as laid out in previous Supreme Court of Canada rulings, and said the officers' ignorance in the matter left him “speechless.”

“The [breach] is serious ... the troubling aspect and the seriousness lies in the officers' lack of knowledge of the law,” Grabavac said.

But Grabavac argued the short confession Sears made occurred prior to the Charter breaches occurring, and should therefore be admissible.

Justice Ross agreed the swabs and photographs were “not conducted in a reasonable fashion” and added that police did not have reasonable grounds to believe the swabs would provide any evidence in the murder investigation. She ultimately ruled that due to the two Charter breaches, both statements to police should be deemed inadmissible.

“I have concluded that both the statements in the search room and the warned statement to Sgt. Isenor on June 18 were obtained in a manner that infringed rights under Section 8 and 9 of the Charter. Considering the Grant factors and the impact on the long-term repute of the administration of justice, I have concluded that the two statements at issue will be excluded from evidence.”

Justice Ross ruled the Crown had shown that Sears' statements to police were “voluntary,” but found they still need to be excluded due to the Charter breaches.

Defence counsel had also sought to exclude phone calls Sears made to a family member from Okanagan Correctional Centre after her arrest, in which she said at one point: “I'm pretty sure I got drugged, hit over the head, went home. The next day the guy came back, I had to protect myself and he didn't make it. I've already told the cops exactly what happened.”

But Justice Ross ruled investigators did not breach Sears' Charter rights in obtaining these call logs from OCC, and the statements remain admissible.

The judge-alone trial is set to begin next week. It's scheduled for eight weeks, but it's not clear how long it may actually taken now that the Crown can't rely on the two statements Sears made to police.