Irrigation leak floods parking lot in Kelowna's City Park

Photo: Brayden Ursel Flooding in Kelowna's City Park after an irrigation leak.

Crews are busy cleaning up after an irrigation leak in Kelowna's City Park.

The leak early Thursday morning resulted in significant flooding in the park’s parking lot.

A pump truck has been working all morning to remove the water and drop it into storm drains elsewhere.

As of noon, the truck had managed to clear about half of the flooding.