Kelowna man still missing one year later

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Police are still searching for a missing Kelowna man.

Brett William Moore, 35, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 23, 2022.

Nearly one year later, the family is still searching for their lost loved one, desperate for answers.

Moore was last seen on Oct. 13, 2022 in the Kelowna area and has not been confirmed located or heard from since.

"Since first being reported as missing, there have been several reported sightings of Brett Moore in different areas throughout British Columbia including Kelowna, Lower Mainland and even the Sunshine Coast, however police nor his family have spoken with him directly or confirmed their accuracy," said RCMP on Thursday.

Moore is described as:

35 years of age

Caucasian male

five-foot-nine and 130 pounds

Brown hair, possibly shaved

blue eyes, slender build

Brett Moore was experiencing homelessness in the Kelowna area prior to going missing and may have also moved cities.

If you see Brett Moore, RCMP are asking that you make efforts in maintaining visual contact with him and phone the police until their arrival.