Sixth candidate announces bid for BC United nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

Photo: Contributed Pavneet Singh is the sixth candidate in the race to win the BC United nomination in the new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding.

Pavneet Singh says he embodies the B.C. dream.

The local business owner and father of two is the sixth candidate to announce he is running for the BC United nomination in the new provincial Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream riding.

Singh arrived in Canada as an international student and subsequently obtained Canadian citizenship. His first job was as a dishwasher. Through what he describes as dedication, hard work and prudent financial management, he ventured into business ownership, and with his brother now oversees several thriving businesses that employ more than 80 people. including Pita Pit and Freshslice restaurants.

Believing in giving back to his community, Singh volunteered at Kelowna General Hospital while studying as an international student and is an active supporter of the Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna fire departments. His businesses sponsor many of the fire departments' events.

During the COVID pandemic, and the wildfires this summer, Pita Pit and Freshslice provided hundreds of free meals to healthcare workers, first responders, firefighters and evacuees.

“I take great pride in calling the beautiful Okanagan my home," said Singh. "My family has flourished here and now I aspire to give back through public service,” he said of his desire to win the BC United nomination.

Singh said he and his team are currently engaging with existing BC United members and actively recruiting new members to bolster the party in anticipation of a fall 2024 provincial election.

He publicly thanked current Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick for his years of service political service, saying Letnick inspired him to follow in his footsteps. Letnick has announced he will not seek re-election.

The provincial Kelowna-Lake Country riding will have a boundary adjustment as of the next B.C. election to incorporate Coldstream south of Vernon.

"If successfully nominated, I am eager to collaborate with BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and fellow Team Okanagan MLAs Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission) and Ben Stewart (Kelowna-West),” said Singh. “It's beyond time to address the issues stemming from mismanagement under the B.C. NDP, including rising crime rates, broken healthcare system and the pressing need for a new middle school in Rutland."

Singh joins five other other declared candidates for the B.C. United nomination, including Kelowna city Coun. Mohini Singh, entrepreneur Binny Boparai, Regional District of North Okanagan vice-chairwoman Amanda Shatzko political operative and urban planner Adam Wilson and lawyer and real estate agent Bal Grewal.