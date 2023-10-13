New child services centre opens in Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Kelowna's new Family Connections Centre celebrated a grand opening this week at the Capri Centre Mall.

The centre has been providing expanded services to children with support needs and their families in Kelowna since early September and was excited to be able to celebrate with the community this week.

With newly expanded and accessible service offerings, their multi-disciplinary and compassionate team will walk alongside families offering care coordination, tools, services and resources to help children and youth meet developmental goals.

CEO Shane Picken believes it's important that the community knows the centre is here to support any child or youth experiencing a potential development delay or disability.

“Arc Programs and our community-agency partners operating the Kelowna Family Connections Centre have been working collaboratively with our interdisciplinary team, and with MCFD Disability and Provincial Services and other community programs to begin serving families over the last six months through this new centre," said Picken.

Minister for Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean was in Kelowna Wednesday to be a part of the celebration and to witness the official opening of the centre.

“I am so pleased that more children, youth and families living the Central Okanagan and Kelowna region will be receiving support and will benefit from broader, more inclusive and accessible services within their community,” said Dean.

“Families can receive timely and personalized supports for their child’s wellbeing through the arc programs Family Connections Centre, based on their child’s unique needs, and up to age 18, regardless of whether they have a diagnosis.”

With a staff complement of over 100 professionals the FCC is providing a wide range of therapies and inclusive support services for children and youth, aged 0-18 with neurodiversity, disabilities, and complex needs, and their families.

“We have extensive experience in welcoming and serving a diverse population and providing developmental and culturally responsive care, inclusive of marginalized, Indigenous, racialized and 2SLGBTQIA+ folks that will seek support through the Family Connections Centre,” said Candice Henriques, Arc programs executive director.

“There is no need to wait for a diagnosis or professional referral, as supports and services will be based on identified support needs and delivered in-person through the Kelowna FCC location, satellite sites, in the family's home, on-line or in the community."

The launch of the centre has not been without controversy. The province's move to hub models like the Kelowna FCC has meant moving away from longtime providers like Starbright's Children’s Development Centre. Parents expressed concerns of the move to the new model.

The new Family Connections Centre is open Monday through Friday with varying hours depending on the day, and its located at 1835 Gordon Drive.