Kelowna Art Gallery to show work from top B.C. wood carver

Photo: Dempsey Bob

Have you ever been curious about the art of wood carving?

The Kelowna Art Gallery is preparing the exhibition Wolves: The Art of Dempsey Bob that offers a personal encounter with one of B.C.'s leading carvers of the Northwest Coast.

According to the gallery, the show surveys the artist's development from his early years as a student of female carver Freda Diesing, all the way through his late career of master work, which visually advance the traditions of carving today.

The exhibition is accompanied by a fully illustrated hard cover book featuring the artist’s life stories and legends entitled Dempsey Bob: In His Own Voice.

“We’re thrilled to be one of only five cities across Canada to host this history-making exhibition. This presentation is such a triumph for Dempsey Bob, who has waited a lifetime for a major retrospective of his career, and we’re positive Okanagan audiences will not leave disappointed," said Nataley Nagy, the executive director of the Kelowna Art Gallery.

People in attendance will have the opportunity to see a collection of Bob’s masks, wall sculptures, vessels, and regalia, which have been brought together for the first time from the walls of private collectors, as well as from the vaults of public art museums.

“It is good to once again be surrounded by my work. These are my friends. I’ve spent hundreds of hours with each of them, finding the faces in the wood, and many of them I haven’t seen in decades. It’s powerful when you get them all together," said Bob.

The exhibit runs at the Kelowna Art Gallery from Oct. 14 until Feb. 17, 2024.

Dempsey Bob and his family will be on site this Saturday at 1 p.m. for a meet and greet.