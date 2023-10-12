BreakOut West a boon for Kelowna after difficult summer for tourism

Cindy White

Delegates from across Western Canada and from around the world have gathered in Kelowna for BreakOut West and it couldn’t come at a better time.

The region’s tourism industry is struggling after wildfires brought a screeching halt to a summer season that many businesses depend on to get them through the leaner months.

“An event like BreakOut West taking place this time of year is absolutely thrilling and welcomed by the tourism industry. We need that little bit of economic boost this time of year and, of course, all the good energy that comes with the music,” says Tourism Kelowna president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne.

Over 500 delegates are participating in the western Canadian music industry conference, including close to 50 international guests.

For locals, it’s a chance to take in live, top caliber music at an affordable price during the BreakOut West musical festival.

“We’re running six venues, seven stages,” explains BreakOut West executive director Michael Dawson. “We’re using two stages at Red Bird, we’re at Metro Hub, we’re at Kettle River, we’re at the curling club, we’re at the Black Box Theatre, and we’re at BNA’s tasting room. So collectively between all those spaces we expect to run at capacity.”

For the city’s economy it’s a much needed boost.

“There’s incredible economic impact when an event like this comes in,” says Ballantyne. “This is a Western Canada event and the spending that’s being left behind, the legacy that’s left behind by an event like this, really is unmatched for this time of year.”

This is the third time Kelowna has hosted BreakOut West. The last time was in 2018.

During Wednesday night’s opening reception, the Western Canadian Music Alliance announced the winners of its 2023 Western Canadian Music Artistic Awards. Industry awards will be handed out Saturday at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort.