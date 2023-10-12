Bal Grewal joins BC United race in new riding, says he has the skills to succeed in the legislature

Photo: Facebook Bal Grewal casting his ballot during the 2022 municipal election in Kelowna. He ran for a seat on city council.

A relative newcomer to Kelowna has joined the race for the BC United nomination in the new riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

Bal Grewal is a lawyer and real estate agent who moved to the city about two years ago after spending several years in Alberta, where he got his law degree.

He’s not a newcomer to B.C. though. Grewal grew up in Abbotsford, was an athlete and then went off to UBC before transferring to the University of Alberta. He had a business in Red Deer and practiced law in Calgary and the Lower Mainland, before coming to Kelowna.

Grewal jumped into the political scene not long after arriving, running for city council in October, 2022. Even though he didn’t win a seat, he made some important connections, including outgoing Kelowna-Lake Country BC United MLA Norm Letnick, who announced earlier this year that he would not be running in the next provincial election.

“He reached out to me and kind of took me under his wing and brought me into the party,” says Grewal, who explains he became more and more involved with the party that recently rebranded from the BC Liberals to BC United.

He sees housing affordability as the biggest issue facing the riding right now, but also notes that in Rutland, where he lives, education is on the minds of many.

“A big one for a lot of the community is the middle school and high school, that haven’t had any renovations. Being at the town hall meeting that took place over the summer that seemed to be a very, very critical point that was brought up many, many times by concerned citizens,”

Grewal says his experience in law should give him an edge in the adversarial atmosphere of the BC legislature.

“As an MLA, I feel I would be very, very efficient in terms of getting things that we need done in the riding.”

The four other declared candidates so far in the race for the BC United nomination are Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh, entrepreneur Binny Boparai, RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko and political operative and urban planner Adam Wilson.